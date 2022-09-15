AVT Insider Interview with Nic Milani, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Epiphan

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Check out the AVT Insider video interview with AV Technology’s director of content, Cindy Davis and Epiphan’s VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani to hear more about the Epiphan philosophy and virtual or physical production ecosystem.

AVT Insider video interview with AV Technology’s director of content, Cindy Davis and Epiphan’s VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani (Image credit: Future)

Epiphan’ (opens in new tab)s VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani, discusses the convergence of broadcast and Pro AV and how it has led to a paradigm shift in the creation and delivery of high-quality, streamed content using cloud-based, AVoIP tools that before now were out of reach for corporate, higher education and other markets without hiring an external production team.

“We have a really robust set of edge devices called Pearl,” Milani said. “These encoders are great at acquiring signals and help create mini production studios. For an organization that wants to create a 4K YouTube channel, Epiphan gives you that ability at the edge to create a studio around our device that is managed in the cloud. It can be switched remotely and controlled from anywhere.”

Combine the Pearl with Epiphan Unify, announced in the spring, and Epiphan Connect, being unveiled on September 27, and you have a virtualized production ecosystem. “And Connect really takes the power of Microsoft Teams into any virtual production or physical production environment in the world,” Milani added.

Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.