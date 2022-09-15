AVT Insider Interview with Nic Milani, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Epiphan

Epiphan’ (opens in new tab)s VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani, discusses the convergence of broadcast and Pro AV and how it has led to a paradigm shift in the creation and delivery of high-quality, streamed content using cloud-based, AVoIP tools that before now were out of reach for corporate, higher education and other markets without hiring an external production team.

“We have a really robust set of edge devices called Pearl,” Milani said. “These encoders are great at acquiring signals and help create mini production studios. For an organization that wants to create a 4K YouTube channel, Epiphan gives you that ability at the edge to create a studio around our device that is managed in the cloud. It can be switched remotely and controlled from anywhere.”

Combine the Pearl with Epiphan Unify, announced in the spring, and Epiphan Connect, being unveiled on September 27, and you have a virtualized production ecosystem. “And Connect really takes the power of Microsoft Teams into any virtual production or physical production environment in the world,” Milani added.

Check out the AVT Insider video interview with AV Technology’s director of content, Cindy Davis and Epiphan’s VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani to hear more about the Epiphan philosophy and virtual or physical production ecosystem.