AVIXA Women's Council Atlanta Group to Host Nov. 13 Networking Event

The AVIXA Women's Council Atlanta Group is set to host a networking event on Nov. 13 at Waveguide's office in Decatur, GA.

The event will feature a keynote by Waveguide's president Scott Walker. Walker will discuss his experience on AVIXA's Consultant's Council and will share tips on how to broaden your presence within the greater AV community.

"Together, we can enjoy getting to know each other and exploring how this group can further the careers of women in our community," said Erica Carroll, education and training manager at Atlona and the AVIXA Women's Council Atlanta Group chair. "I hope to see plenty of AV professionals—both men and women—at this event on November 13."

The event is hosted by Waveguide and sponsored by Diversified. For more information or to register, click here.