AVIXA Women to Form Chicago Metro Group, Host Inaugural Event

AVIXA Women has expanded and formed another regional group—the AVIXA Women Chicago Metro Group. Led by Samantha Taczynski of NEC Display and Megan A. Dutta of Systems Contractor News, the group will host its inaugural event, a Fall Ball, on November 8.

“I am happy and excited to be able to lead this group,” said Taczynski. “This group and our inaugural event will give local women a chance to meet others in the AV industry. We need to empower and uplift each other, and hosting quarterly events will help us to keep the conversation going all year long.”

The AVIXA Women Chicago Metro Group’s Fall Ball is being hosted at NEC Display’s new Downers Grove, IL headquarters; small bites and beverages will be provided. For more information about the event or to register, visit bit.ly/AVIXAWomenChi.

Sponsors for the November event include NEC, Crimson AV, Peerless-AV, Shure, and Netrix.