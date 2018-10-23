AVIXA to Participate in Intelligent Transport Conference in London

AVIXA will be participating in the Intelligent Transport Conference in London, Nov. 1-2, 2018.

As a Gold Sponsor, AVIXA will join industry leaders from organizations such as Network Rail and Transport for London, IBM, and Google UK, and take part in the "Technology and the Passenger Experience" portion of the conference program. The topic for discussion is "Presenting Multimodal Journey Information and Improving the Passenger Experience," and representing AVIXA on the multi-national panel will be Neil Farr, Managing Director of AVIXA member Acquire Digital. Farr will be drawing on his company's extensive experience in the field and speaking alongside executives from the Finnish Transport Agency, Metro Service of Copenhagen, and Mobility Co-operative of Switzerland.

"The panel has an interesting mix of disciplines and expertise, which should make for a stimulating discussion," Farr said. "For example, I'm looking forward to debating subjects such as the growth of smart cities and the interconnection of transport hubs, happening off the back of the digitalization of the real world, which is where audiovisual experiences are setting the agenda for the future. In light of this trend, I'm very much in favor of AVIXA's program to raise awareness of audiovisual solutions in transportation, as our industries combine and find new experiential and immersive solutions for the future."

Farr previously joined AVIXA in its industry outreach efforts during London's Retail Digital Signage Expo in May. He and technologist Duncan Clapman of Esprit Digital joined AVIXA Senior Director of Communications Brad Grimes, discussing opportunities for retailers to use AV to engage shoppers.

"Some of the most innovative, forward-looking audiovisual solutions are emerging in the transportation sector," said AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. "Our participation in the Intelligent Transport event reinforces our commitment to creating new conversations between industries, with the goal of using audiovisual technology to transform the travel experience for passengers everywhere."

Taking place at London's QEII Centre, the Intelligent Transport Conference 2018 will explore how technology will shape the future of transportation, improve air quality and operations, and enhance performance and the customer experience.