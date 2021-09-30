Topics

AVIXA Shares 2021 AV Experience Awards Finalists

AVIXA announced the finalists for the 2021 AV Experience Awards, which recognize the innovative integration of content, space, and audiovisual technology to enrich experiences. Winners will be announced on Nov. 18.

“The AV Experience Awards finalists showcase how AV can make an incredible impact on the way we experience the world – the way we learn, communicate, and are entertained,” said Joé Lloyd, senior director of communications, AVIXA. “AVIXA is proud to recognize the creative firms and technologists that have employed AV in imaginative ways to elevate a wide range of experiences.”

Following are AV Experience Awards finalists for 2021.

Best Dynamic Art Experience

Best Dynamic Art Experience celebrates AV as art—whether it is to amaze, create a cultural centerpiece, energize people, reinvigorate a functional space, or display information in a stimulating way.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Image 1 of 3

110 High Street's Digital Media Band, by Electrosonic

(Image credit: Electrosonic)

110 High Street's Digital Media Band, by Electrosonic

Image 2 of 3

Light Up The Night: Brightening Your Day in Dark Times, by Sharp NEC Display Solutions

(Image credit: Sharp NEC Display Solutions)

Light Up The Night: Brightening Your Day in Dark Times, by Sharp NEC Display Solutions

Image 3 of 3

The New Desjardins Space, by Float4

(Image credit: Float4)

The New Desjardins Space, by Float4

Best Collaborative Experience

Best Collaborative Experience celebrates applications of AV that bring people together via technology when they cannot be together in person.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Image 1 of 3

HAKO, by BARTKRESA studio

(Image credit: BARTKRESA studio)

HAKO, by BARTKRESA studio

Image 2 of 3

Laboratory Digital Transformation, by AV Integration Distribution

(Image credit: AV Integration Distribution)

Laboratory Digital Transformation, by AV Integration Distribution (India) Pvt Ltd. (picture not available)

Image 3 of 3

UNC Surgery Education Center, by UNC Surgery Education Center

(Image credit: UNC Surgery Education Center)

UNC Surgery Education Center, by UNC Surgery Education Center

Best Individualized Experience

Best Individualized Experience highlights applications where technology creates personalized experiences.

(4 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Image 1 of 4

Enhanced Listening For Revolutionary Work Communication, by AfterShokz

(Image credit: AfterShokz)

Enhanced Listening for Revolutionary Work Communication, by AfterShokz

Image 2 of 4

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition, by Mad Systems Inc.

(Image credit: Mad Systems Inc.)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition, by Mad Systems Inc.

Image 3 of 4

Exploring the Wilderverse, by Dimensional Innovations

(Image credit: Dimensional Innovations)

Exploring the Wilderverse, by Dimensional Innovations

Image 4 of 4

International Spy Museum, Washington, D.C., by Electrosonic

(Image credit: Electrosonic)

International Spy Museum, Washington, D.C., by Electrosonic

Best Immersive Experience

Best Immersive Experience recognizes illusionary or simulated environments that envelope individuals into a multisensory experience.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Image 1 of 3

Britannia Mining Museum - Boom!, by Eos Lightmedia

(Image credit: Eos Lightmedia)

Britannia Mining Museum, by Eos Lightmedia

Image 2 of 3

The Wall at Edmonton Public Library, by AVI-SPL

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

The Wall at Edmonton Public Library, by AVI-SPL

Image 3 of 3

Omega Mart at Area 15, by Barbizon Lighting Company

(Image credit: Barbizon Lighting Company)

Omega Mart at Area 15, by Barbizon Lighting Company

Best Flexible Space Experience

Best Flexible Space Experience highlights AV applications that create spaces that are constantly changing, adapting, and facilitating the activities that happen within them.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Image 1 of 3

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, by Rosendin

(Image credit: Rosendin)

Los Angeles Memorial Stadium, by Rosendin

Image 2 of 3

Studio at Chop Shop, by AV Chicago

(Image credit: AV Chicago)

Studio at Chop Shop, by AV Chicago

Image 3 of 3

Port of Vancouver Discovery Centre, by Eos Lightmedia

(Image credit: Eos Lightmedia)

Port of Vancouver Discovery Centre, by Eos Lightmedia

Best In-Person Experience

Best In-Person Experience recognizes when AV is used strategically to motivate potential attendees to get out into the real world to experience something they can’t see, do, or feel anywhere else.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Image 1 of 3

Grandscape, A Mixed Use Retail Development, by Electrosonic

(Image credit: Electrosonic)

Grandscape, a Mixed Use Retail Development, by Electrosonic

Image 2 of 3

MOVATI ATHLETIC, by Evolution AV

(Image credit: Evolution AV)

MOVATI ATHLETIC, by Evolution AV

Image 3 of 3

REQUIEM, by NECSUM TRISON

(Image credit: NECSUM TRISON)

REQUIEM, by NECSUM TRISON

Award entries were submitted by various team members involved in the project, whether project originator, creative or technology agency, or the customer. This includes brand agencies, experience design firms, AV consultants, designers and integrators, AV manufacturers, and others.

With the support of like-minded industry organizations across the globe, including the Association of Luxury Suite Directors, Hospitality Technology Next Generation, and European University Information Systems Organization, the AV Experience Awards provides promotional support to project award finalists and winners in targeted vertical markets.

Learn More at InfoComm

Select finalists will come together to discuss their projects at  InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, FL. Join them on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. EDT at the Technology Innovation Stage.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 18, 2021. To learn more about the AV Experience Awards, visit avxawards.avixa.org.

