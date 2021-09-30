AVIXA Shares 2021 AV Experience Awards Finalists

AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, is pleased to announce the 2021 AV Experience Awards finalists. This awards program recognizes the innovative integration of content, space, and audiovisual technology to enrich experiences.

“The AV Experience Awards finalists showcase how AV can make an incredible impact on the way we experience the world – the way we learn, communicate, and are entertained,” said Joé Lloyd, senior director of communications, AVIXA. “AVIXA is proud to recognize the creative firms and technologists that have employed AV in imaginative ways to elevate a wide range of experiences.”

Following are AV Experience Awards finalists for 2021.

Best Dynamic Art Experience

Best Dynamic Art Experience celebrates AV as art—whether it is to amaze, create a cultural centerpiece, energize people, reinvigorate a functional space, or display information in a stimulating way.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Best Collaborative Experience

Best Collaborative Experience celebrates applications of AV that bring people together via technology when they cannot be together in person.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Best Individualized Experience

Best Individualized Experience highlights applications where technology creates personalized experiences.

(4 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Best Immersive Experience

Best Immersive Experience recognizes illusionary or simulated environments that envelope individuals into a multisensory experience.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Best Flexible Space Experience

Best Flexible Space Experience highlights AV applications that create spaces that are constantly changing, adapting, and facilitating the activities that happen within them.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Best In-Person Experience

Best In-Person Experience recognizes when AV is used strategically to motivate potential attendees to get out into the real world to experience something they can’t see, do, or feel anywhere else.

(3 entries. Click on title below photo for more information about each project.)

Award entries were submitted by various team members involved in the project, whether project originator, creative or technology agency, or the customer. This includes brand agencies, experience design firms, AV consultants, designers and integrators, AV manufacturers, and others.

With the support of like-minded industry organizations across the globe, including the Association of Luxury Suite Directors, Hospitality Technology Next Generation, and European University Information Systems Organization, the AV Experience Awards provides promotional support to project award finalists and winners in targeted vertical markets.

Learn More at InfoComm

Select finalists will come together to discuss their projects at InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, FL. Join them on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. EDT at the Technology Innovation Stage.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 18, 2021. To learn more about the AV Experience Awards, visit avxawards.avixa.org.