AVIXA Names Joé Lloyd Senior Director of Communications

AVIXA has named Joé Lloyd the association's senior director of communications. Lloyd will lead AVIXA's public relations and internal communications, and support brand positioning, market intelligence, and content development.

Joé Lloyd (Image credit: AVIXA)

Lloyd joins AVIXA from NanoLumens, where she was the vice president of global marketing and business development since 2015. In that role, she was a member of the company's executive leadership and responsible for the brand's channel and market strategy, media relations, and channel communications. Prior to that, Lloyd was director of the retail practice at the Atlanta public relations firm Write2Market.

"We're delighted to welcome Joé to our team," said Dan Goldstein, chief marketing officer, AVIXA. "As well as deep knowledge of the role media relations can play in modern marketing and communications, she has terrific AV industry expertise, the ability to think and act strategically, and an enthusiasm for her work that is both motivating and infectious."

"AVIXA is AV's most influential industry association and I am proud to be joining such a dynamic team," Lloyd said. "Our members count on us as a hub for collaboration, information, community, and standards. I look forward to increasing the visibility of not only AVIXA but the entire AV industry across the global marketplace and sharing the increasingly important role that audiovisual solutions play in today's world."