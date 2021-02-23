AVIXA Launches New Website

AVIXA has upgraded its digital presence to better connect the AV community with the best professional resources, including AV skills training, thought leadership, market intelligence, and standards.

“As the association for the pro AV industry, AVIXA is the hub for bringing all facets of the industry together,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “This includes learning about new products, connecting buyers and sellers, sharing successes and challenges from out in the field, and providing forecasts on technologies and markets. Having a robust digital platform for learning and connecting is vital to continue to advance the AV profession.”

Related: The Digital Signage Event Approved for 4.75 AVIXA CTS RUs

The new AVIXA.org

AVIXA’s commitment to being the hub for AV professionals led to the new iteration of AVIXA.org. It is designed around the way users look for content and information that’s relevant to them. The new features include improved navigation, an enhanced training platform, AV solutions-based content, and upgraded search functionality.

The on-demand training platform allows AV professionals to focus their training journey to fit their career and aspirations. With new filter features, they can sort courses by language, topics, Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) renewal units, and more. The training platform is now integrated into the main website, allowing the user to explore learning content more efficiently.

The website also features new content on AV solutions, from digital signage to conferencing and collaboration. These topics are served up on dedicated pages for users to easily consume their desired content, including videos, market intelligence reports, and the Power Hour webinar series. In the Power Hour series, AV professionals can tune in each month to learn about the solution area of interest for a session on the latest trends and best practices to grow their skills.

“AVIXA’s upgraded digital presence is an ongoing initiative with more features to come, including an enhanced AV provider directory and a comprehensive on-demand video catalog,” Labuskes said. “The association will continue to expand its digital resources so AV professionals can stay connected and informed no matter where they are.”