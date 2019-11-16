AVIXA Announces Results of 2020 Certification Steering Committee Elections

AVIXA has announced the election results for the 2020 Certification Steering Committee. Certification holders elected new committee members Gain Foster, CTS, K2; Rakesh Kumar, CTS-D, CTS-I, Amazon; Christopher Kusek, CTS-D, CTS-I, All Pro Sound; Michael Pedersen, CTS-D, CTS-I, Iowa State University; Rebecca Sullins, CTS-D, CTS-I, LMG; and Justin Watts, CTS, Apple.

The AVIXA Certification Steering Committee is responsible for overseeing the development and administration of the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program and for ensuring the credentials meet high standards of ethical and professional practice for the audiovisual industry.

"The Steering Committee helps serve as the voice of CTS holders," said Adrienne Knick, senior director of certification, AVIXA. "This committee ensures that the certifications remain the gold standard in the AV industry. Having a CTS on the team increases customer confidence in AV providers, leads to better opportunities for the CTS holder, and improves outcomes for clients."

The newly elected committee members join current members Heather Callaway, CTS-D, APG Electric; Lauren Guidry, CTS, Whitlock; and Luke Jordan, CTS-I, Electro Acoustics.