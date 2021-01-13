AVIXA Announces 2021 Council and Committee Leadership

AVIXA has announced the 2021 leadership of the association’s councils and committees, which guide the planning and development of membership policies and education training programs.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

The AVIXA Board of Directors has appointed Justin Frick of AV Chicago as chairperson of the Live Events Council, Vince Shuster of MediaStar Systems as the chairperson for the Manufacturers Council, Kevin McLoughlin from The Royal Society of Medicine as the Membership Committee chairperson, and Gregory Rushton of Mulvey & Banani AV Inc. as co-chair the Young AV Council.

Related: AVIXA Announces 2021 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

“AVIXA’s councils and committees are made up of dedicated individuals from different facets of the industry who work together to build a stronger AV community,” said Lee Dodson, vice president of global industry engagement, AVIXA. “We’re thrilled to welcome our new leadership members who will bring their unique talents and perspectives to these roles to guide important industry initiatives.”

A complete listing of the 2021 AVIXA Council and Committee leadership appears below:

Consultants Council: Joseph D’Angelo, D’Angelo & Associates, and Peter Hunt, Hewshott International

Diversity Council: Charmaine Torruella, Verrex

Independent Technical Service Council: Mark DelGuidice, Atlantis

Live Events Council: Justin Frick, AV Chicago

Manufacturers Council: Vince Shuster, MediaStar Systems

Membership Committee: Kevin McLoughlin, The Royal Society of Medicine

Systems Integrators Council: George V. Fournier, Jr., AV Design Engineer

Technology Managers Council: Michael Pederson, Iowa State University

Women’s Council: Brandy Alvarado, Business Development Manager

Young AV Council: Gregory Rushton, Mulvey & Banani AV Inc. and Matt Eckstein, AE Design, Inc.

AVIXA thanks outgoing council and committee leadership members: Scott Norder, RGB Spectrum, of the Manufacturers Council; John Leposa, Encore, of the Live Events Council; Randy Riebe, Yamaha Corporation, of the Membership Committee; and Christopher Hewitt, University of Guelph, of the Young AV Council.