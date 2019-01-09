Avidex and Digital Networks Group Launch New Managed Services

Avidex Industries—number nine on SCN's 2018 Top 50 list — has launched a new portfolio of managed services that includes remote monitoring, audiovisual system management, and 24/7 centralized help desk support. The service is also being offered for clients of Avidex subsidiary Digital Networks Group.

The 360-degree Service Plan includes life-cycle design and installation, maintenance, and support—including dedicated personnel for on-site service assurance, as well as remote monitoring, management, and analytics. The services are delivered through a cloud-based, enterprise-class secure network connection.

The new services from Avidex and DNG provide clients with a single software management platform that integrates with the AV industry’s supplier systems. The new platform is designed to improve overall customer experience, including ensuring system uptime and reliability.

With a proactive approach aided by remote monitoring and diagnostics, Avidex says it can reduce downtime by identifying potential problems before they happen and alert clients immediately. For example, each component in a critical meeting room can be physically powered on and tested remotely. A projector’s display test images are analyzed for image quality, test signals are sent through speakers to verify microphone quality, and video and audio conferencing devices are tested—all to ensure room readiness. The 360-degree service platform also includes client system reporting and analytics.

“We understand that managing and maintaining diverse audiovisual and unified communications solutions can be a complex task. We combined the best manufacturer-trained and -certified industry professionals with a software management platform to launch our new comprehensive managed services portfolio to support our clients’ complete audiovisual needs,” said Avidex chief executive officer Jeff Davis. “The goal of our 360-degree service team is to understand and deliver on the AV needs as a catalyst for our clients’ success, giving them confidence in their return on AV system investments and reliability their teams can trust.”