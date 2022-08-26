AVI-SPL India Opens in Bangalore.

AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) has opened a new office in Bangalore, its third location in India. With over a decade of experience serving clients in India, AVI-SPL formally established operations in country (opens in new tab) with the incorporation of AVI-SPL India Private Limited in January 2022. This latest office opening reaffirms AVI-SPL’s commitment to growth in India by providing customers with consistently high-quality delivery of digital workplace solutions backed by expert, local support.

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

The Bangalore office will serve as a hub for customer development, audiovisual (AV) and unified communications (UC) engineering, project management, and managed services. The new service location will support increasing local market demand from organizations of all sizes for collaboration technology enabling emerging ways of working from anywhere with anyone. With teams in Gurgaon and Mumbai already driving AVI-SPL India expansion, backed by the extensive global resources of AVI-SPL, the company is well positioned to be a truly reliable partner to local organizations transforming how people and technology connect for elevated customer and employee experiences that create value in the new digital workplace.

“AVI-SPL’s expanded presence in India is accompanied by significant growth in our team and local customer base,” said Mala Prasad, regional director of AVI-SPL India. “The Bangalore-based team will focus on working with the local technology and services sectors to help businesses unlock the full potential of communications and collaboration technology at work for them.”

AVI-SPL India sees great opportunity in Bangalore. Many of the world’s major financial services and IT companies operate from the city and 40% of India’s IT industry is located there. AVI-SPL globally has a strong reputation as a trusted partner for these same companies and the real estate management firms like CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) that support them. It’s also earned accolades for its customer experience through third parties like TrustRadius. Bangalore is the third most populous city in India after Mumbai and National Capital Region, including Delhi and Gurgaon, where AVI-SPL India also has established offices.

“The AVI-SPL India team are exceeding expectations in their efforts to introduce the AVI-SPL brand. We’re excited to see the opening of Bangalore as another step forward in mobilizing local expertise and resources quickly in support of our customers,” said Tim Riek, executive vice president of technology solutions.

As AVI-SPL India grows in Bangalore, it will be hiring premiere talent to deliver superb customer value. The company invites interested parties to reach out to AVI-SPL India to build connections that build great companies and rewarding careers.