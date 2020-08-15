AVI-SPL Enhances Global Delivery Model, Expands Alliance With Vega Global

AVI-SPL has expanded its strategic alliance with Vega Global, a AV and UC market leader in Asia. Through this alliance, the two companies will collaborate on joint go-to-market strategies and further integration of their delivery operations with a specific lens towards optimizing strategic global customer relationships.

The heightened engagement with Vega will further enhance AVI-SPL’s global delivery model, ensuring AVI-SPL experts actively lead all projects, rather than hand-off to a local provider, according to the companies.

“Our customers are no longer looking at AVI-SPL in a transactional, one-and-done nature. Nor are they looking to contact multiple vendors, in various locations, and have the same discussion about their goals and objectives countless times. They are looking for a dedicated partner to help guide them through this challenging initiative,” said Tim Riek, AVI-SPL’s executive vice president of technology and solutions. “The combination of AVI-SPL’s and Vega’s unrivaled size, skill, expertise, and services offers organizations around the world that strategic partner with the resources and capabilities to be there for them every step of the way.”

AVI-SPL and Vega will also take a more collaborative approach to delivering managed services powered by AVI-SPL Symphony, the company's experience management application. Co-delivered services engagements will be coordinated by Global Service Operations Centers in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Philippines, and complemented by a network of in-country support resources to offer extensive local language support.

“Companies that partner with AVI-SPL and its global partner network can look forward to meaningful relationships centered on innovation, thought leadership, and continuous improvement,” added Riek. “In leveraging the most comprehensive direct global presence, complemented by recognized market leaders, AVI-SPL is truly excited about its ability to transact locally throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia under one globally unified approach and commitment to successful business outcomes our customers strive toward.”