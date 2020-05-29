Aveo Systems Enhances Mira Connect System

The What: Aveo Systems is working to simplify audiovisual control systems for partners and users with new capabilities, new supported equipment, and new touchscreen options for the company's Mira Connect system.

The What Else: Automatic one-touch dialing from Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom meeting invitations are now available, allowing users to join many different types of meetings with Mira Connect. New contact directory support makes it easier for users to import, and with one touch, dial contacts' audio and video numbers, pin codes, and more.

Expanding equipment support, Aveo Systems has added drivers for many new product families including i3 Technologies, SMARTboard, and ViewSonic ViewBoard interactive displays; Sharp and Sony professional displays, ATEN, AvProEdge, Extron, and WyreStorm video switchers; Biamp Devio audio processing system; Onkyo AV receivers; Poly G7500 and Cisco WebEx room kit videoconferencing systems; Extron volume controllers and DSP devices, and more.

The Bottom Line: Released early this year, the new Mira Connect 10 is a touchpanel designed to blend with nearly any décor. It can be used on a table, mounted on a wall using a 75x75 mm VESA mount, or installed in the wall with a backbox accessory.

