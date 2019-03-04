Aveo Systems Adds Zoom Rooms Support to Mira Connect

The What: Aveo Systems has added support of the popular Zoom Rooms platform via Mira Connect, its smart control appliance.

The What Else: Using Aveo Systems’ Mira Portal cloud-based platform, Mira Connect can be set up in minutes by selecting the equipment and enabling the desired features. The customized user interface is automatically generated for each Mira Connect in the facility. Even when different products are used in each room, Mira Connect provides a similar user experience from room to room. Users can launch calls, manage camera sources and content sharing, control volume, and manage other products in the room all through Mira Connect.

“Zoom Rooms utilize ubiquitous USB peripherals for cameras, HDMI inputs and other devices,” said Craig Richardson, Aveo Systems CEO. “Many users include DSP audio systems and other devices within the room to improve the audio quality or add the functionality customers require. These devices are not supported by the Zoom Rooms control application, requiring separate controllers and increasing the complexity for collaboration users. With Mira Connect, management of the entire room is now handled easily by a single control panel.”

Mira Connect extends the familiar Zoom Rooms interface, enabling easy use and immediate productivity for users. Additional device controls appear on Mira Connect with intuitive icons simplifying the user experience. Mira Connect panel’s appearance may be customized with user logos, images, and branding. IT and equipment support are available remotely through secure remote access to Mira Portal, enabling rapid assistance and remote management even when support personnel are not present in the room.

“Deployments of software-based meeting room collaboration tools, such as Zoom Rooms, have skyrocketed in recent years. And while these systems offer strong usability and cost-effectiveness, their user interfaces do not typically consider the other AV devices in the meeting room,” said Ira M. Weinstein, founder and managing partner, Recon Research. “Aveo Systems’ Mira Connect, with its newly released Zoom Rooms support, addresses this issue by providing a single UI for the entire meeting space—not just the collaboration system or codec. And power features like cloud provisioning and remote management make this solution even more compelling.”

The Bottom Line: Zoom Rooms software is designed to transform an off-the-shelf computer into a powerful video and audio conferencing codec, replacing dedicated hardware-based video codecs. Mira Connect controls the Zoom Rooms codec, and manages all the other equipment in the room including cameras, microphones, displays, video switchers, DSP audio products, and more.