AV Stumpfl to Present Next-Gen Media Server Software and Hardware at InfoComm 18

The What: AV Stumpfl will debut its next-generation media server software solution and media servers—PIXERA software, PIXERA One, and PIXERA Two—at InfoComm 2018. The 64-bit system for real-time media processing, compositing, and management is built around the theme of usability.

The What Else: According to the company, the PIXERA software is designed with a "groundbreaking" user-friendly GUI, and features seamless integration of 2D and 3D spaces for fast show programming, compositing, and warping/projection mapping.

PIXERA One

PIXERA One is a compact 1U server model that can be upgraded to play back uncompressed 4K at 60fps. It has a depth of 45cm, and will be available with two or four outputs.

PIXERA Two is a 2U server model that is similar to the PIXERA One, but offers more customization options and a redundant power supply. PIXERA Two will be available with two, four or eight outputs.

"In order to have a real impact on the highly competitive media server and media playout software market, our development team came up with a radical new approach," Horst Damoser, global business development manager, AV Stumpfl said. "There are many great systems out there, but we believe that PIXERA is the only one that strictly follows a product philosophy that lets users focus on their work instead of having to focus on technology. At the end of a busy working day, we want PIXERA users to be able to think about what they achieved that day and not about which sub-menus they had to click."

The Bottom Line: Both media servers models are scheduled to be officially released together with the PIXERA software later this year as part of a new media server product structure that will be gradually implemented in the next 12 months. These products can be seen at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C3810.