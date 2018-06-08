AV Junction Debuts New Enterprise Subscription Plan at InfoComm 2018

AV Junction, an audiovisual online platform that connects employers with independent contractors, announced a new Enterprise Subscription Plan that will enable system integration and hiring firms to better manage their existing network of freelancers while empowering them to have access to AV Junction’s database as their needs arrive. The new plan was unveiled at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C4024.

“This new subscription plan is designed for systems integration firms and other hiring companies who have told us that they have a network of freelancers but they really need a robust management platform that is really well thought out from the perspective of both the hiring company and the freelance professional,” AV Junction Founder Paul Weatherhead said. “They love our platform, and our new subscription plan is going to enable them to better manage their existing network and tap into our membership as their needs dictate. We’re really excited about how our business model is evolving and gaining traction in the market.”

According to Weatherhead, an investment in its Enterprise Subscription Plan is an investment that will drive down direct labor costs and improve operational and project management efficiency for audiovisual firms of every size. “With consolidated information at your fingertips, you will instantly make more informed decisions, improve customer service, and grow your business while boosting your bottom line,” he explained.

Along with the standard features of AV Junction, Enterprise Subscription Plan users will also have:

Centralized contractor management system for your entire organization.

Set company-wide user permissions and administrator levels.

A flexible labor pool of independent AV service providers.

Access to AV Junction’s public database of independent AV contractors around the world.

A profile and job postings within our platform.

Maintained historical hiring records of independent AV service providers.

“This new plan stems directly from conversations we have had with really large firms who have already invested years in developing their current network of freelancers,” Weatherhead said. “With our new subscription plan, these firms will empower to take better control of their hiring and management processes with AV Junction. We believe this program will help us to establish our platform as the industry standard for hiring managing freelance projects.”