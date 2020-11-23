Aurora Launches TAVIS Temperature-Sensing Tablet

The What: Aurora Multimedia has launched TAVIS, the first USA-built all-in-one infrared temperature-sensing tablet, according to the company. Offering five times the resolution of other tablet brands with an 80x64 thermal sensor, it is available in10.1-inch (TAV-10), 15.6-inch (TAV-15), and 21.5-inch (TAV-21) models with a variety of newly designed stands, as well as desktop and wall-mount options.

The What Else: TAVIS provides temperature measurement through “Close Range Canthus (tear duct) scanning.” Advanced digital signage prediction features such as age, gender, and other identifiers. TAVIS is also fully customizable with Aurora’s free drag-and-drop ReAX Core Studio software. The box kit version allows the creation of custom design kiosks for your environment. It can be used with any size display.

The Bottom Line: To ensure people entering a location are not running a high temperature, the TAVIS will provide alerts within 1 second up to 5 feet (1.8 meters) away, and is capable of scanning two people simultaneously.