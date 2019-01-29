Augmented Reality Tools for Learning Spotted at AR in Action 2019 (EdTech Times)

"On Monday, January 14th, I attended AR in Action at the MIT Media Lab. This is a very cool event with great speakers from MIT and Harvard as well as some of the top industry leaders in the augmented reality space. AR in Action was founded and hosted by John Werner. John has an amazing background working with organizations like the MIT Media Lab and Meta. As of November 2018, he is an MIT Fellow in Connection Science."—Source: EdTech Times

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're interested in the potential of augmented reality as an edtech tool, you won't want to miss these highlights the MIT Media Lab's AR in Action, from Magic Leap to AR sunglasses.