Audio Upgrade for an Oslo Landmark

Oslo’s latest nightlife addition, Telegrafen, is an experience all its own. Located in the historic “telegraph building” in Kongens gate 21, it’s a trip back in time to the 60s, 70s, and 80s—but not without cutting-edge experiences and technology.

The 3,200-square-meter venue consists of six modern and flexible event rooms, five unique bars, and three game zones with over 40 games and activities such as darts and the Dutch shuffleboard game Sjoelbak. Telegrafen Oslo is designed to give visitors the ultimate combination of delicious food; high-quality facilities; a pleasant atmosphere; and engaging, memorable entertainment.

Modern amenities, art, and furniture all combine with the original artwork and architectural elements from as far back as 1916 to make Telegrafen Oslo a blast-from-the-past experience. All this doesn’t mean that its designers would be satisfied with audio capabilities that were stuck in a bygone era. System integrator Bravo turned to a robust suite of Bose Professional products to form a holistic solution that could keep pace with all the varied experiences guests can have within the space.

A day inside Telegrafen Oslo could include everything from a conference in a customizable event room; to lunch from the venue’s impressive kitchen; to a darts tournament in a bar with a distinctly 80s vibe; or a full, luxurious, three-course meal and a late-night of dancing and socializing.

That variety is attractive to visitors, but it presented a potential headache for audio engineers and staff. How can a space with so much to offer leverage a diverse, yet holistic audio solution that’s powerful and versatile enough to cater to all of these experiences without interfering with the blend of heritage and high-tech?

[An In-Depth Video Interview with New Bose Professional CEO, John Maier]

Bose Professional’s Videobar VB1 conferencing device is an all-in-one USB meeting solution. The Videobar VB1 is specifically designed for medium-sized meeting spaces up to 20 by 20 feet. The VB1 provides six automatic beam-steering microphones, a 4K Ultra HD camera, and signature sound. (Image credit: Bose Professional)

The Right Audio Partner

Bose Professional Equipment List Products included DesignMax in-ceiling loudspeakers, the Panaray MA12 family of modular columnar array loudspeakers, PowerSpace and PowerMatch amplifiers, and the Videobar VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device.

“We needed a partner who could ensure high-quality sound in big, flexible spaces, larger educational facilities, restaurants, bars—in other words, we needed distinct solutions suitable for everything from fun, experiential sound to clear audio for conferencing,” said Steffen Johansen, technical project manager for system integrator Bravo. “We needed a provider that could deliver products that met all of our needs, not one that only provides the loudspeakers.”

The final suite included 14 distinct products from Bose Professional serving different roles throughout the venue for a cohesive, elegant audio solution. Products included DesignMax in-ceiling loudspeakers, the Panaray MA12 family of modular columnar array loudspeakers, PowerSpace and PowerMatch amplifiers, and the Videobar VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device.

While the diverse selection of loudspeakers provided a superior sound experience and integrated into the different styles throughout the building, having the Bose Videobar VB1 in the conferencing space ensured transparent conferencing technology for high productivity and ease of use. The Videobar VB1 provides intuitive and quick connectivity with a single cable.

[In-depth Interview on Bose Professional's New Product Announcement]

Audio Compliments Aesthetics

“What’s so cool about this project is the breadth of Bose components used throughout the venue,” said Jørn Akerhaugen of Skagstindgruppen, which owns Telegrafen Oslo. “Telegrafen provides an amazing experience for the eyes and the ears thanks to Bose innovation and audio quality. In the restaurants is one experience, then as you move throughout the space—from the meeting rooms to all the other gathering areas—it’s an incredible, immersive experience.”

The DesignMax family of loudspeakers enables the best possible audio experience for visitors in the conference rooms and restaurants, no matter where they are. Couple that with intuitive and simple control via ControlSpace products and powerful sound from Panaray loudspeakers and PowerSpace amplifiers, and the resulting solution is truly ready for anything.

When guests enter the venue, the audio compliments the aesthetics, enhances their experience, and never becomes a distraction, regardless of where they are or their activities.

“I had no doubt that Bravo and Bose would deliver exactly what was needed for each unique space,” said Akerhaugen. “The end result exceeded my expectations, and I’m proud to show everybody how incredible each space is—they’re all amazing. I’m so proud of how everything fits into the aesthetic and character of our venue and how easy the solutions are to use.”

Bose Professional also helped Johansen and Bravo ensure that the transition to the system was seamless. “Bose did everything I needed as far as DSP programming and support,” Johansen said. “They’re supportive, reliable, and easy to work with—even at a scale like this. We don’t get that kind of support from all our manufacturing providers.”

[Bose Professional Brings a Historic Church into the Future]