Audio-Technica Ships ATW-A410P UHF Low-Profile Powered Wideband Antenna

The What: Audio-Technica has begun shipping the ATW-A410P UHF Powered Wideband Antenna, a low-profile UHF (470-990MHz) antenna that mounts to a wall or ceiling.

The What Else: The ATW-A410P UHF features a four-position switchable amplifier (-10dB/0dB/+6dB/+12dB) to compensate for cable loss, along with an LED indicator to display the current gain setting. It has an impedance of 50 ohms, with an OIP3 of >30 dBm typical (within specified bandwidth). It measures 175mm (6.9 inches) wide by 175mm (6.9 inches) deep by 50mm (2.0 inches) high (without bracket), and weighs 390g (13.8oz), without bracket. It can operate in a temperature range of -10 to 50 degrees C (14 to 122 degrees F).

The Bottom Line: To accommodate various installation environments, the antenna’s BNC cable can be configured to exit from the top, side or rear of the antenna. Mounting bracket and screws are included. The ATW-A410P UHF Powered Wideband Antenna is now available with U.S. MAP pricing of $349.