Audio-Technica Honors Lienau AV Associates with Samurai Award for Second Consecutive Year

Audio-Technica has recognized West Chester, PA-based firm Lienau AV Associates with its Samurai Award for the 2017/2018 fiscal year, for representing Audio-Technica in the territory of Metro New York City. This is the second year in a row the company has been recognized with this award, having previously won last year for covering the territory of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Audio-Technica held the awards ceremony to honor its dedicated force of manufacturer’s representatives during the InfoComm 2018. The A-T Samurai Award recipient was congratulated for outstanding sales performance and bestowed with Audio-Technica’s beloved Samurai doll. Lienau principals Michael Grieco and Chris Hutnick accepted the award, which was presented by Reid Peterson, Audio-Technica's U.S. director of sales, professional markets.

(L to R): Reid Peterson, Jeff Beck, Michael Grieco, Chris Hutnick, and Phil Cajka.

“Lienau AV Associates is a true industry leader, and we are pleased to be able to once again honor them with this year’s Samurai Award," said Peterson. "Chris Hutnick and the rest of the crew have distinguished themselves with strong sales and a high level of service and support in Metro New York City. We are proud of their performance over the last year, along with the relationships that they continue to foster and their expertise surrounding the A-T product line.”