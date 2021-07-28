Audinate Updates Dante Domain Manager

The What: Audinate has announced the immediate availability of Dante Domain Manager version 1.2. The new version improves how AV and IT managers use and maintain their Dante-based AV networks, while supporting a new, more flexible range of purchase options.

[The Integration Guide to Dante-Enabled AV]

The What Else: All editions of Dante Domain Manager are now expandable to accommodate growing needs for Dante nodes or Dante domains and features previously reserved for Platinum customers are now available as add-ons to the Silver and Gold editions. Additionally, the base versions of the Silver and Gold editions now support twice as many nodes right out of the box: Silver now supports 20 Dante nodes, and Gold supports 100 nodes. Additional nodes may be purchased at any time in packs of 20, 50, or 100, and provide additional domains.

“This change helps our customers get just the right size Dante Domain Manager package with flexibility to scale as they grow,” said Neil Phillips, sr. product manager at Audinate. “Many smaller installations can benefit just as much from Dante Domain Manager as larger ones, and now it’s easier than ever to get the security and control that AV managers need.”

The Bottom Line: Dante Domain Manager version 1.2 is available for immediate download. Existing customers can take advantage of new editions if they have a Support and Maintenance agreement in place. All Dante Domain Manager licenses are perpetual and non-expiring.

New Dante Domain Manager Editions: