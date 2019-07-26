Attero Tech Now Shipping Axon A4FLEX Networked AVC

The What: Attero Tech is now shipping the Axon A4FLEX networked AVC interface.

The What Else: The Axon A4FLEX can be powered over the network by PoE+ or locally using an optional +24 VDC power supply. The A4FLEX's two Ethernet ports can be used to daisy-chain multiple units. Alternatively, the second Ethernet port can be set up to provide a control system interface in which the control system has complete access to the audio network but all non-control-related traffic is suppressed on the control port.

The unit's audio signal processing includes input and output EQ, matrix mixing, and dynamics control. The AES67 network audio interface supports 8-in by 8-out, so when multiple A4FLEX's are used in a room, much of the signal processing and routing usually done in the main DSP can be handled locally, freeing up DSP resources.

Included mounting ears enable under-table use, and a 1U rack shelf is optionally available for cleanly rack-mounting up to three A4FLEXs.

The Bottom Line: Combining four studio-grade microphone preamps, logic I/O, a USB audio interface, and a two-channel power amplifier in a 1/3U form factor, the A4FLEX is an ideal solution for huddle rooms. When paired with an enterprise DSP, the A4FLEX can be the only in-room interface needed for larger conference spaces.