Atlona Velocity Networked AV Control Platform Certified for Zoom Rooms Integration

Atlona is bringing the power of IP-based AV control to customers of Zoom Video Communications’ popular Zoom Rooms solution worldwide, enabling scalability and ease of use through its Velocity platform. Atlona’s native, software-level integration of the Zoom Rooms API aims to simplify and accelerate deployments from single meeting spaces to enterprise-wide collaborative environments and empower end users to control Zoom Rooms and third-party components over the network with a unified user interface.

Velocity offers premise-based system design with cloud access and scalability for up to 5,000 controlled devices. Its common architecture will allow Zoom Rooms customers to scale configurations to multiple rooms with increased speed, while centralizing site-wide management, system monitoring, and other important tasks.

“Velocity will allow Zoom Rooms customers to seamlessly transition AV control to the network, and quickly populate collaborative environments across campus- and enterprise-wide systems,” said Michael Crisci, business development manager, AV/IP and strategic alliance, Atlona. “Velocity’s ease of use ensures that all devices can be integrated with minimal configuration, and with a direct IP connection to any Zoom Room to simplify integration of Zoom Rooms components. This is a problem-solving approach to simplifying control and integration of third-party elements across a collaborative ecosystem of any scale.”

In a typical Zoom Rooms configuration, Velocity integrations will support unified control of third-party cameras, microphones, and audio systems, as well as environmental controls and other general room control over the network. Atlona also anticipates certification of its AT-HDVS-CAM PTZ camera for Zoom Room environments in the near future.

“Zoom’s software-based approach to video conferencing and collaboration has been a game changer for businesses and organizations seeking a more efficient, network-based approach to content sharing,” said Oded Gal, head of product, Zoom Video Communications. “Atlona’s IP- and cloud-enabled control architecture makes Velocity an ideal complement to any Zoom Rooms deployment, while offering a foundation for our customers to scale operations without limitation, with liminal labor.”