Atlona Updates Omega Room Builder

Atlona has added several recently introduced products to its Omega Room Builder, a unique online resource to help integrators understand how various Omega products can work together in an AV system. The update brings especially strong value to the education vertical through the addition of several new Atlona Omega products developed with modern learning environments in mind. The updated Omega Room Builder experience also brings enhanced benefits for modern meeting spaces, including new recommendations for huddle room configurations.

“The Omega Room Builder has become a very popular resource to help our customers better understand which products can work together in a system,” said Perry Sun, product marketing manager, Atlona. “Our latest update includes a new, dedicated classroom that highlights our latest products and relevant system options for the growing education vertical. The Omega Room Builder remains a convenient starting point for further engagement with us, to help you create the ideal system that best meets the requirements of your customers.

The Omega Series is a premier AV line from Atlona featuring 30 products ideal for collaborative spaces. The Omega Room Builder’s intuitive user experience is designed to provide recommended Omega Series AV switchers, transmitters, and receivers, as well as Atlona cameras most suitable to the customer’s system design and/or integration project. The latest Omega products added to the online resource include the AT-OME-TX11-WP wallplate transmitter, AT-OME-MS42-HDBT matrix switcher, and AT-OME-CS31-SA HDMI and USB-C switcher family for the education market.

Upon visiting builder.atlona.com, visitors can choose from a gallery of six room environments that address design and integration options for classrooms, auditoriums, and meeting spaces. After selecting the appropriate room setting, users can choose from a series of system options to match the application’s requirement. The Omega Room Builder presents a downloadable BOM (bill of materials) upon completion, with the option to work with Atlona’s support team to fine-tune product selection and/or the overall system design.