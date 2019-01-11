Atlona Unveils Dual-Output 4K/UHD HDMI to HDBaseT Distribution Amplifier

The What: Atlona has unveiled the AT-UHD-CAT-2, the latest addition to the company’s lineup of HDMI to HDBaseT distribution amplifiers.

The What Else: Bringing all of the integration-friendly features of its larger UHD-CAT Series siblings to smaller AV distribution applications, the new 1x2 UHD-CAT-2 is available immediately and will make its exhibition debut in stand 5-U120 at the upcoming Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 show (February 5-8 in Amsterdam).

The UHD-CAT-2 features one HDMI input, one HDMI pass-through output, and two HDBaseT outputs for distributing 1080p content up to 230 feet (70 meters) or 4K/UHD material up to 130 feet (40m) over category cable. Each HDBaseT output delivers video, audio, remote PoE receiver power, and control signals – including RS-232 and IR, plus CEC for automatic display control – over a single cable, simplifying installation while minimizing cable runs between AV sources, control systems, and displays.

The new distribution amplifier supports 4K/UHD video at 60 Hz with 4:2:0 chroma sampling and is HDCP 2.2 compliant, enabling reliable distribution of copy-protected content. The UHD-CAT-2 is compatible with Atlona receiver options including the AT-UHD-EX-70C-RX, the AT-HDVS-200-RX HD receiver and scaler, and the recently released AT-HDVS-SC-RX 4K/UHD receiver with advanced CrystalScale scaling technology.

The Bottom Line: The UHD-CAT-2 offers TCP/IP, RS-232 and IR control capabilities for flexible integration, and can be remotely configured, managed, and monitored over a LAN, WAN. or VPN with the Atlona Management System (AMS 2.0) software or Atlona’s IP-based Velocity AV control platform.

The UHD-CAT-2 is now shipping and is backed by Atlona’s 10-year limited product warranty, ensuring long-term reliability, performance, and confidence for integrators and users.