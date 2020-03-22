Atlona Ships Omega Scaling Receiver With HDMI, Dual HDBaseT Inputs

The What: Atlona has begun shipping a new HDBaseT receiver in its Omega Series of switching, extension, and video processing solutions for modern workspaces and meeting environments. The new AT-OME-RX31 combines dual HDBaseT receivers with three-input switching, 4K/UHD scaling, and a local HDMI input in a space-efficient form factor.

[Atlona, Panduit Leaders Talk Business One Year After Acquisition]

The What Else: The OME-RX31 builds on its sibling AT-OME-RX21 with two HDBaseT inputs that receive video up to 4K/UHD at 60Hz with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling alongside embedded audio, control, and Ethernet over distances up to 330 feet (100 meters). It enables the receiving of sources from dual remote locations such as podiums, student pods, or a large meeting table.

Automatic input selection auto-switches between the two HDBaseT inputs and the local HDMI interface when sources are connected or removed, enabling “connect and present” operation for users. High-quality downscaling and upscaling with frame rate conversion preserve color and spatial detail when converting content between 4K and 1080p, making the OME-RX31 well suited for presentation applications in AV environments that use a variety of UHD and HD displays, or for adapting UHD sources to feed 1080p videoconferencing hardware codecs.

The OME-RX31 is ideal for use with Atlona’s Omega or UHD-EX Series transmitters—plus Atlona AV presentation switchers with HDBaseT outputs—and can remotely power two HDBaseT transmitters. Additional integration and user convenience features include automated display control, audio de-embedding with five-band EQ, a dual-port Ethernet switch, contact closure ports for controlling a motorized screen or display lift, trigger I/O ports for an occupancy sensor, aspect ratio control, and test patterns. The OME-RX31 can be remotely managed through the Atlona Management System (AMS) or Atlona’s Velocity IP-enabled AV control platform.

“Many meeting and collaboration spaces require multiple locations where participants can connect their AV devices,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “With its twin HDBaseT receivers and local HDMI input, the compact and slim OME-RX31 fits neatly behind a display or above a projector, and lets integrators and end users bring multiple sources together while minimizing the equipment required.”

The Bottom Line: Designed specifically for today’s evolving meeting and gathering spaces, Atlona’s Omega Series is a growing family of AV system components engineered to provide plug-and-play operation for presentations, videoconferencing sessions, and team collaboration.