Atlona Shipping AT-OME-PS62 Matrix Presentation Switcher

The What: Atlona, a Panduit company, is now shipping the AT-OME-PS62 6x2 matrix presentation switcher, part of the company’s offerings in its Omega Series unveiled at InfoComm 2019 last month. The AT-OME-PS62 is a fully featured 4K switcher with USB 3.0 and USB-C interfaces, HDBaseT extention, scaling, and audio management capabilities for leading-edge AV solutions.

The What Else: The AT-OME-PS62 includes three HDMI inputs and two HDBaseT inputs alongside a USB-C AV input for direct, BYOD-friendly interfacing with the latest mobile devices and laptops. The USB-C interface also can be used for data connectivity to the AT-OME-PS62’s integrated USB 2.0 hub, as well as charging the connected device. Meanwhile, high-quality, 4K downscaling and upscaling on the unit’s HDMI output preserve color and spatial detail when converting content between 4K and 1080p for mixed-format presentation and display applications.

The AT-OME-PS62’s integrated USB extension capabilities combine with compatible Omega Series transmitters and receivers to address the challenge of connecting between USB devices at remote locations, forming an integration solution for use cases including software videoconferencing and interactive displays. Additional integration convenience features include auto-switching, audio embedding and de-embedding; audio output matrix mixing; display control; microphone input with mixing and ducking; internal video test patterns for setup and troubleshooting; a customizable welcome splash screen; and the ability to remotely power Atlona HDBaseT devices via PoE.

The Bottom Line: Designed for modern AV communications and collaboration, the AT-OME-PS62 is designed to offer high performance and value for 4K/UHD presentation and conferencing specifications in medium-to-large AV environments. It features HDBaseT and HDMI outputs, along with 4K/60 4:4:4 capability for all inputs and the HDMI output, plus USB extension over HDBaseT.