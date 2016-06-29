Atlona Appoints Ricardo Ramos Sales Engineer for Latin America

Atlona named Ricardo Ramos as sales engineer for Latin America. In this new position, he will be responsible for pre-sales and project support in the region, as well as for training Atlona staff, business partners, direct dealers, distributors, representatives and consultants on all Atlona products and services.

Ricardo Ramos

Ramos has 15 years in the professional AV industry and comes to Atlona after serving as sales, design and solutions engineer at Centro de Audio Video y Comunicaciones, a supplier of professional AV, automation and videoconferencing gear based in Naucalpan, Mexico.

“We are confident that Ricardo is exceptionally qualified to lead our LATAM and Spanish speaking training and technical support initiatives, as well as those required on an international basis,” said Esteban Perez, Atlona’s director of business development, Latin America, and be based in Mexico City. “This position will enable us to better serve this important emerging market.”