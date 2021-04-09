Atlona Announces Enhanced Training Certification Program

Atlona has updated its Atlona Academy certification program for resellers and systems integrators. The newly enhanced Certified Atlona Advantage Partner (CAAP) program combines self-paced, online modules on foundational AV concepts and Atlona products with two days of hands-on learning and remote, instructor-led product training.

“Remote learning became essential last year as the pandemic unfolded, but also has long-term advantages for our channel partners even once in-person training is back in full swing,” said Ken Eagle, senior director of global training, Atlona. “Employees’ time is precious, and remote training lets learners set their own pace rather than committing to several days at our facility. The self-paced portion of the CAAP program also let us organize the curriculum into bite-sized learning activities that can be completed in pieces, even during evenings and weekends.”

The CAAP certification program begins with five online Atlona Academy learning modules: 100-level Foundational AV, 200-level Circuit-Based Solutions, 300-level Velocity Control Training, 400-level Networking for AV, and 500-level OmniStream Setup and Configuration courses. The Velocity Control Training module includes hands-on work using Atlona’s Velocity software on the learner’s own computer, with lab assignments evaluated by an instructor.

Upon completion of the self-paced modules, the learner enrolls in hands-on product training and receives a kit of key Altona products. The student then spends up to two days in a live, remote, hands-on training session with an Atlona instructor to master their AV and product-specific skills.

Learners in the CAAP program earn AVIXA CTS RUs upon successful completion. Certified dealers and integrators qualify for a variety of Atlona sales and marketing benefits, and on the way to earning their CAAP certification can also gain authorization to purchase, resell, and install key product lines including the Velocity System AV control platform and OmniStream AV over IP solutions.

The CAAP program is available immediately through the Atlona Training Portal at https://atlona.com/training.