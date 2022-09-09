Atlona Adds Connie Bolt to North American Sales Team

Atlona (opens in new tab) welcomed Connie Bolt to the role of RSM for the increasingly busy Southeast U.S. region. Reporting to Adam Griffin, director of sales and business development for North America, Bolt will bring her vast AV knowledge and sales acumen to partners and end users in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, effective immediately.

Bolt joins Atlona following regional sales roles at Crestron and Mersive, and brings a strong understanding of collaboration, conferencing, and control technologies to her new position. She also brings IT industry experience through her time with Rahi Systems, a global enterprise IT solutions provider. Her AV and IT background makes Atlona a compelling fit, given her understanding of Layer 1 network infrastructure technologies—the core strength of Panduit.

Connie Bolt (Image credit: Atlona)

“I am especially excited to join a company with a competitive edge, which Atlona has through its relationship with Panduit,” said Bolt. “This gets us in the door with end users and general contractors quicker because we can provide quotes for all the cabling and IT infrastructure that Panduit offers. When you add Atlona’s extensive AV product line and the fact that can deliver technologies due to their stocking strategy, it really sets up myself and my customers for success.”

Bolt’s experience with wireless presentation technology gives her special insight into Atlona’s value proposition for its latest solution, the WAVE 101. “This is exactly what customers need—a very compact solution that can securely fit under a desk on another unassuming location,” she said. “Atlona has really shifted with the industry when it comes to collaboration technologies, and they have built a complete portfolio that especially viable in the corporate and education verticals.”

Her previous RSM experiences also qualify her expertise in customer relationships. She anticipates building stronger communications with key Atlona partners in each state, and is also making plans for joint training events. “And when they invite me back, they can also expect my homemade cookies,” she joked.

“The addition of Connie to our team is a big win for Atlona and our customers through a region that continues to see an uptick in AV and IT activity,” said Griffin. “We welcome her to Atlona and look forward to having her share her expertise across our sales team as she works to build Atlona’s brand visibility throughout the Southeast.