AtlasIED Training Courses Approved for AIA and AVIXA Continuing Ed Credits

Two AtlasIED courses—Sound Masking Basics and Tuning Sound Masking—have been approved for various continuing education credits from AIA, AVIXA, and BICSI.

“AtlasIED is committed to supporting the professional development of information and communications technology professionals and architects alike,” said Steve Brooks, AtlasIED ESS design engineer/sound masking training. “These courses address very relevant topics in today’s corporate environment and allow both integrators and architects to get a leg up in the corporate design arena by adding sound masking and sound masking tuning to their skill sets.”



Sound Masking Basics, which is approved for one AIA CEU, one AVIXA RU, and one BICSI CEC, is a one-hour live course designed for information and communications technology professionals, AV integration professionals, interior designers, or architects wishing to learn the basics of sound masking and how it is applied to create acoustical comfort and privacy in today’s open office plan.

AtlasIED says the course eliminates the mystery and myths that are prevalent today as more and more companies and facilities look for ways to improve office acoustics, increase employee productivity and wellness, and enhance speech privacy.

Tuning Sound Masking System, which is approved for one AVIXA RU and one BICSI CEC, is also a live one-hour course that reveals the methods used in tuning sound masking systems to a specific curve. The course covers the need for masking system tuning, along with where to take measurements, site requirements, and recommended test equipment. The presentation lists the steps necessary to tune both direct field and indirect field masking systems.

For more information on the trainings, contact Steve Brooks at Steve.brooks@atlasied.com.