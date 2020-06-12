AtlasIED Offers Three New IP Addressable, Programmable Power Conditioners

The What: AtlasIED has introduced a new line of IP addressable power conditioners that utilize advanced power management, distribution, and monitoring to safeguard connected equipment from Radio Frequency Interference and unstable AC voltage.

AtlasIED AP-S15IP (Image credit: AtlasIED)

The What Else: Each of the new IP addressable power conditioners also feature programmable outlets, a Web-based user interface, and remote monitoring capabilities to further ensure optimal performance of connected devices.

Through each power conditioner’s integrated Web-based interface, dealers can program outlets to sequence on and off individually or in groups; remotely monitor conditions such as voltage, current, temperature, and humidity conditions; and set alarms to alert users when temperature and humidity levels exceed certain parameters or a fault has occurred on the network. An external temperature/humidity probe can be integrated to monitor the climate within an equipment rack and activate a cooling system if necessary. As another safety precaution, installers can disable the ability for users to manually turn outlets on and off.

The Bottom Line: AtlasIED has created the new power conditioners as an accessory for all AtlasIED racks and to complement the Texas Tough line of equipment racks. There are three models to fit any commercial application. Equipped with a removable 2m, 14-gauge IEC power cord with a retainer bracket, each model permits the installer to select the power cord length required for the installation.