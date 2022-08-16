AtlasIED Enhances the GLOBALCOM Mass Communications Ecosystem

AtlasIED (opens in new tab) introduced new additions to its GLOBALCOM enterprise-wide mass communication product ecosystem—the IP200 Series for announcement control and an on-premise server model, the IPSVR. The new products will help support customers in a range of industries including transportation, healthcare, commercial, and industrial.

“With any mass communications system deployment, customers have a range of decisions to make based on their technological, performance, and infrastructure requirements,” said Justin Young, general manager at AtlasIED. “GLOBALCOM provides customers with intelligible, reliable, and scalable mass notification and life safety solutions, and we’re pleased to deliver this latest host of products that provide more choice and flexibility to help customers achieve their goals.”

GLOBALCOM IP200 Series

AtlasIED ACS controllers are the heart of AtlasIED’s GLOBALCOM, and the new IP200 Series of controllers supports customers with varying VoIP requirements. The IP200 Series features three new models:

IP200 Announcement Control Server, supports VoIP and IEDNet+

IP216-D Announcement Control Server supports Audio over Ethernet (AoE) functionality using Audinate Dante

IP216-C Announcement Control Server supporting CobraNet digital audio transport

Each ACS controller model has AtlasIED’s GCK Advanced Notification Application Software application pre-installed, is plug-and-play ready and is easily configured via an intuitive Microsoft Windows application.

GLOBALCOM IPSVR On-Premise Server

The new IPSVR on-premise server features the processing power and hard-drive storage required to operate multiple AtlasIED solutions, including T-CAS, GLOBALCOM.Flight, LookHear, DIRECTOR, plus a GCK or GDS-4WTM hardware upgrade. The IPSVR features an Intel Xeon Quad Core processor and Solid State Drive storage for higher performance and reliability than rotating media drives. Additionally, the IPSVR is suited for rack environments requiring peak two-socket performance and short chassis depth (1 RU) to overcome space constraints.

The GLOBALCOM enterprise-wide communications management system provides a single integrated solution for efficient mass communication, paging and voice Emergency Voice Alarm Communications (EVAC) in airports and transportation facilities worldwide. GLOBALCOM products leverage existing or future network infrastructure to manage daily communications while supporting emergency preparedness plans.