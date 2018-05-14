ATEN Leaders Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Holly Garcia, vice president, ATEN N.A., and Morgan Milosevich, marketing manager, ATEN N.A. to its 2018 Women of the Channel list.

Executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision, and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation. CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

“This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership, and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives.”

Holly Garcia, Vice President

Holly Garcia

A 22-year channel veteran, Garcia is responsible for overall strategy, growth, and profitability of ATEN's N.A. business, inclusive of sales, marketing, product management, and channel strategy within its value-based product portfolio. She also leads ATEN’s California and New Jersey campuses.

During her short time at the company, Garcia is already making strides in revamping ATEN’s go-to-market strategy and channel partner program in the U.S. and Canada, according to the company. She led the reorganization of the sales team, which included the creation of an inside sales team and redefined partner segmentation.

“I have taken my over 20 years of channel experience, distribution expertise, and partner relationships to work in driving out costs within our channel ecosystem and improving customer experience and ease of doing business. This includes driving toward a 100-percent channel model with a focus on leveraging distribution for its strengths,” said Garcia.

Morgan Milosevich, Marketing Manager

With over eight years of channel marketing experience, Milosevich joined ATEN in 2017 to lead marketing and ensure the company is positioned correctly in the marketplace. Previously, Morgan helped grow retail marketing revenue for New Age Electronics, a division of SYNNEX Corporation, to a record high. While newer to ATEN, the company has already seen growth in sales due to new marketing implementation activities, which includes establishing relationships with customers and customizing marketing plans based on their needs to promote growth.

“With Holly spearheading the development and integration of ideas for our channel and go-to-market strategies, combined with the improvements being made to our channel marketing strategy, we believe the channel will become our biggest contributor, ultimately helping further ATEN’s market reach and global expansion within the connectivity and management solutions space,” said Milosevich.

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.