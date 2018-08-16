ATEN Unveils New KM Switch

The What: ATEN Technology, Inc. has unveiled its 4-port USB Boundless KM Switch (CS724KM).

The What Else: A key feature of the switch is ATEN’s exclusive Boundless Switching technology, which enables users to switch between multiple computers in multi-monitor extended desktops by moving the mouse cursor across any of the display borders in any direction to instantly select the target computer and take full control.

The Boundless Switching function supports extended desktops with up to eight monitors when two switches are daisy-chained, speeding up switching between computers for a smooth and hassle-free user experience. In addition to making multitasking across multiple displays more efficient, this function is especially useful in emergencies that necessitate the immediate monitoring and management of computers.

The 4-port USB Boundless KM Switch also provides an intuitive GUI-based configuration utility that allows users to customize their mouse cursor movement paths according to the specific monitor layout at the desktop or workstation. The configuration tool is easy to set up and compatible with Windows operating systems.

The Bottom Line: Designed to simplify administrative tasks, save space, and increase work productivity in multi-monitor extended desktop environments, the switch is especially suitable for complex multitasking applications across all industries.