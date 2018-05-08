ATEN Frees Up Rack Environments with Ultra-Short Depth LCD Console

The What: ATEN Technology has announced the first in its new series of Ultra-Short Depth Dual Rail Widescreen LCD Consoles. Designed to exceed the requirements for space utility optimization, superior video quality, adaptive deployment, and operational versatility, the CL3800 is ideal for applications such as mobile live streaming in the broadcasting sector or control rooms with limited space.

The What Else: Supporting three popular video input interfaces—HDMI, DVI, and VGA—the console features an 18.5-inch LED-backlit widescreen LCD monitor with an integrated keyboard and touchpad. The short depth design fits 19-inch equipment cabinets, and is suitable for shallow racks down to 45cm depth. The CL3800 also provides a space-optimizing solution for specialized control environments, such as outside broadcast vans (OB vans), compact control rooms, and instances where space is at a premium.

“Designed with data center and server room customers in mind, our new line of ultra-short depth dual rail widescreen LCD consoles addresses space constraints in the rack environment," said Aaron Johnson, product manager at ATEN. "The equipment supports popular video input interfaces to ensure maximum flexibility, while the integrated, all-in-one LCD console makes it easy for the customer to quickly switch between systems in the rack when used in conjunction with a KVM.”

The Bottom Line: The CL3800 Ultra-Short Depth LCD Console Series is available for $1,900 MSRP through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners; to streamline the rack mounting process, an Easy Installation Rack Mounting Kit is also available for $114-145 MSRP (sold separately).