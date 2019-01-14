ATEN Launches New Presentation Switch Series

The What: ATEN has launched a new series of presentation switchers—the VP1000 Core Series and the VP2000 Collaborative Series.

The What Else: The VP1920, part of the VP1000 Core Series, is suitable for all small-to-medium sized corporate and education presentation environments. It includes a 9x2 4K presentation matrix switch with video matrix switching, audio processing, and analog-to-digital conversion to deliver video and audio switching. With nine inputs to two 4K outputs, the 3-in-1 presentation switch was designed to boost the efficiency and impact of professional multi-format 4K presentations.

The VP2730, part of the VP2000 Collaborative Series, facilitates distance-free content sharing with advanced audio. The solution is designed to empower larger meetings and facilitates collaboration between local and remote participants. It includes a 7x3 seamless multi-in-one presentation switch with video matrix scaler, streaming, audio mixer, and HDBaseT extender.

The Bottom Line: ATEN’s new presentation switches (VP1920, MSRP: $980; VP2730, MSRP: $2,700) are available through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners starting this month.