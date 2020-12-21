ATEN Launches CAMLIVE+ for Mobile Capture and Streaming

The What: ATEN Technology has launched the UC3021 CAMLIVE+, designed to allow users to capture their professional camera or game console’s video image to an Android smartphone or a PC to live-stream in 1080p60 format, improving the quality of streaming on the go.

The What Else: The UC3021 supports 60W USB-C power delivery pass-through, which charges a laptop or Android phone. An HDMI loop-out port features latency-free video preview. Allowing for Plug and Play video capture for recording or streaming through leading broadcast software and having a compact and aesthetic design, the CAMLIVE+ provides users with a high-quality live streaming/video editing experience whether they are streaming inside or outside at an event.

“For anyone who wants to stream an event on the go, needs power pass through to stream a video console or laptop while using a video capture device, the CAMLIVE+ allows for quality professional-level content creation,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “With its lightweight design and hot shoe adapter, the CAMLIVE+ can be mounted on the top of a camera or any mounting system while allowing the user to install a mic and a LED light to elevate production quality and make set up neat and clean.”

The Bottom Line: The ATEN UC3021 is well suited for vlogging and live events, fulfilling the growing demand for content creation studios, wedding and event videographers, live-streamers, and online worship by allowing users to publish and stream professional-level content.