At Australian School, TAPit Interactive Education Displays Further Educational Initiatives for Special Needs Students

At the Kilparrin Teaching and Assessment School and Services location in Adelaide, Australia, special needs students now have access to two uniquely powerful TAPit interactive education displays from Exertis ProAV Australia to aid their education and self-sufficiency. During a 30-day trial period, Kilparrin staff witnessed students practice through trial-and-error to get the device to do what they wanted, demonstrating the value of the TAPit solution to foster students' creativity and promote independence in learning.

According to educator Lindsey Patti, even a short trial with a single student was powerful enough to encourage the school to invest in the technology to improve educational outcome.

"I was able to learn a great deal about the student's digital literacy skills and ways we can build on those to develop other skills," Patti said. "The student had familiarity with iPad operations to watch Big Bang programs, and she's consistently able to use the iPad as expected. When presented with the TAPit device, however, she attempted to start the program by swiping the screen, and nothing happened. After many attempts of banging on the screen, swiping different directions, and even slapping it, she tapped the screen gently and the program began. She showed us that she is able to run through the scientific method in her head, using varying approaches to solve a problem until she finds a solution."

The student benefitted from TAPit's unique "intended touch" technology that can recognize the difference between an arm resting on the screen and a finger or digital pen device. Patti says this journey of discovery and achieving goals independently is crucial for all students regardless of age and could be used to increase skills related to literacy, numeracy, and communication as well as digital device literacy.

Trial Run Proves TAPit System's Merits

The trial period was arranged by technology consultant Leading Digital, a company dedicated to helping schools and staff implement new technologies to improve educational outcomes and provide educators with the latest tools. Neil Tregenza, director of Leading Digital, had seen TAPit demonstrated at Integrate, Australia's premier AV trade show, and contacted Exertis ProAV Australia about a trial at the Kilparrin school.

"The TAPit is a well-designed and constructed piece of equipment, purpose-built for students with additional needs," Tregenza said. "Our job as a reseller is to prove the value of TAPit beyond what other interactive boards provide, and a trial period is an excellent way for educators and students to experience the difference firsthand. Thanks to the generous support of Exertis ProAV Australia in facilitating this trial, the merits of the device were well understood and led to a subsequent purchase of two units."

According to Exertis ProAV Australia's Nick Cocks, "We always go out of our way to ensure that our customers can make their purchase decision with confidence in the performance and reliability of what they are investing in, and a trial period is just one way that we provide that customer confidence. We are proud to be able to help Lindsey Patti and everyone else at Kilparrin make a difference in the lives of the students they help every day."

Exertis ProAV Australia and Leading Digital are eager for more institutions and educators to leverage the unique TAPit platform to improve outcomes and provide students with ADA-approved solutions that help alleviate problems relating to access or usability that plague non-specialized devices.

With "intended touch," large icons, a large surface and finger touch input that allows hands to remain free for sign language, TAPit interactive education displays help students with fine motor delays, developmental delays and hearing or visual impairment. The platform is infinitely more accessible to physically challenged students than stationary or wall-mounted displays, and is ideal for students using wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility devices. (Image credit: Exertis ProAV)

TAPit is the first interactive learning station designed to provide accessibility to all students with a convertible mobile stand that allows multiple configurations to meet any needs. The platform is infinitely more accessible to physically challenged students than stationary or wall-mounted displays, and is ideal for students using wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility devices. With "intended touch," large icons, a large surface and finger touch input that allows hands to remain free for sign language, TAPit helps students with fine motor delays, developmental delays and hearing or visual impairment.

Featuring a generous 42-inch display and motor to automatically adjust display height and tilt for vertical or horizontal use, TAPit reinforces skills that transfer to other computer-based learning applications and connects to Windows and Apple computers to run familiar software applications. TAPit is consistently updated based on user requests, and the latest Gen 6 model includes gesture selection and 10-point multitouch capability.