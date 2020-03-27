As Universities Move Online, Some Call for Pass/Fail Grading (Government Technology)

"Zuleika Bravo, a UCLA senior and low-income single mother, has tons to worry about besides grades. The coronavirus outbreak has shut down her young daughter's school, saddling her with new demands to home-school. Her office job has cut hours — and her income — in half."—Source: Government Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As courses shift to online delivery in the wake of COVID-19, it brings up good questions. Should grading continue as usual during this time, or should practices be adjusted to take the crisis into account? Government Technology shares why some schools are moving to pass/fail grading.