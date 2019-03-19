Artificial Intelligence Seeing Massive Surge in Education (Campus Technology)

"AI software and supporting hardware systems are seeing explosive growth and will continue to do so at least through 2022, with most of it happening in the United States, according to a new artificial intelligence market analysis by IDC."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence is making waves in higher ed. The learning curve for implementing solid AI solutions is evening out, and the potential roles these technologies could play in education are still steadily increasing.