Arlington Presents National and Regional Sales Awards at NEMRA 2022 Conference

Arlington Industries has announced the recipients of its rep sales awards for 2021 sales of the company's unique, innovative, and labor-saving products that are Made in the USA. Presented to firms representing Arlington at the 2022 National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) meetings, the awards recognize outstanding sales achievement by region.

Cathy Holbrook – Holbrook-Associated received Arlington’s Inside Sales Person of the Year, given by Arlington’s customer service staff to the inside sales person delivering the best performance at a firm representing Arlington.

Metra Associates, Inc. received the National Sales Achievement Award.

Walker-Loudermilk Co., the Central Region Sales Achievement Award.

Keyline Sales won the Western Region Sales Achievement Award.

Tower Sales claimed the Southern Region Sales Achievement Award.

The Eastern Region Sales Achievement Award went to Damin Sales, Inc.

Munden Enterprises, Ltd. took home the Canadian Sales Achievement Award.

PAR Products won the Low Voltage Sales Achievement Award.

Arlington congratulates all of the winners.