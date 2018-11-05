AQAV Names Recipients of CQT and CQD Scholarships

AQAV names recipients of four CQT and CQD scholarships.

The winners are James Patterson of the Baltimore City School District, Shawn Sandberg of GENCOMM, Lory Diaz of AVI-SPL, and Michael Johnson of Liberty University.

The scholarships were made possible through proceeds from AQAV's “Music Is Life” fundraiser, which was held on May 10, 2018 at the Crestron Showroom, in New York City.

The fundraiser proceeds created four full scholarships to an AQAV course of the winner’s choice. The event was sponsored by Crestron, FSR, Level 3 AV, Pro Sound & Video, Liberty AV, and others.

Mario Maltese, founder and chairman of AQAV’s Board, said that these scholarship recipients “become the change agents for the industry, taking what they learn and infusing the knowledge into the quality management processes where they work. As the AV quality movement continues to gain strength and AV9000 is being adopted by more AV buyers everywhere, scholarships go a long way towards advancing the art for the benefit of the whole industry.“