AQAV Forms Strategic Partnership with AV User Group

The Association for Quality in Audiovisual (AQAV) has formed a partnership with AV User Group. As part of the newly formalized collaboration between the two organizations, AV User Group members will have access to AQAV training and certification tracks at a significantly discounted price.

AQAV’s educational tracks will offer AV User Group members the knowledge and understanding of how to ensure consistent quality of the systems that they design, install, or otherwise maintain.

“We are convinced that AV User Group members—when trained—will see immediate results related to greater efficiency and cost savings in systems design and installation, documentation with which to easily train staff and users, and the ability to hold service providers accountable consistently.” said Mario Maltese, founder of AQAV.

Owen Ellis, chairman of AV User Group, indicated that the motivation to form this partnership was to not just support the end user with training, but to raise standards within the pro AV industry. "Knowledgeable, educated end users demand higher standards from their suppliers," added Ellis. "This is generally where raising industry standards begins."