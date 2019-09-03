ANC Releases New VERSA Portable LED Display

The What: ANC has publicly released VERSA, a free-standing, high-resolution LED product that can be used in one location or transported to different locations. ANC says the product’s versatility allows for easy assembly and enables a variety of different configurations and sizes to meet any event, scenic, or sponsorship objective.

The What Else: As one singular panel, the VERSA measures 9-feet high by 3-feet wide, while placing four panels together creates a 16:9 high-definition viewing experience. The flexibility of the unit enables an unlimited number of panels to be strung together to form a long singular canvas for any sized hallway, floor space, outdoor area, stage, walkway, or corridor. Each panel can also fold electronically to shorten the height to approximately 5-feet high for locations with height restrictions.

The Bottom Line: Available in both indoor and outdoor models, the VERSA can be controlled through a mobile device and has been used to display sponsor activation, live video, video game tournaments, social media engagement, dynamic event themed content, real-time messaging, wayfinding, and more.