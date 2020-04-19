Analog Way’s Aquilon RS2 Drives Video Walls at Walmart Event

A&V Soluciones Audiovisuales Mexico used Analog Way’s Aquilon RS2 4K/8K multi-screen presentation system and video wall processor to drive all the video on stage at Walmart’s JIA 2020 event held by Walmart Mexico and Central America. Analog Way’s Ascender 16 multi-output 4K seamless switcher and Shot Box² controllers were also employed to support the event presented by the company’s Annual Start Board.

A&V Soluciones designed a stage with Absen pitch 2 LED video walls consisting of a central screen measuring 80 square meters (5836 x 1830 pixels) and side walls of 60 square meters to display presentations and videos.

[The Integration Guide to Video Walls 2020]

“Analog Way is a brand with which we have been working for several years, and we fully trust their teams. We have had almost their entire range of switchers, and they have always been very robust in their performance. Plus, we have always received helpful technical support,” said Antonio Garcia, CEO of A&V Soluciones Audiovisuales Mexico.

The Aquilon RS2’s 16 inputs and 12 outputs controlled everything that happened on stage. The center video wall required four outputs and the two side video walls needed two outputs each. Additional outputs were needed for support monitors in front of the speakers, for recording content and camera feeds, and for delivering content to the VIP room that hosted the speakers.

[Download the 2020 Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

“A single Aquilon system gave us the number of outputs we needed for a project of this size plus the ability to connect to any device: Macs, PCs, video servers, cameras,” said Garcia. “In addition, Aquilon has a friendly interface and practically zero latency. Also, we had the confidence of using an Analog Way system. Our video department was confident of the robustness of the equipment and conveyed this to the client.”

Garcia deemed the event a success and gave kudos to Analog Way for the support it provided at this event and throughout their working relationship.