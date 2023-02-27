An Immense 'See-Thru' LED Display Lures Guests into PUMA's Flagship Store

Orchard Road, Singapore has added another jewel to its crown in the form of the first and largest PUMA flagship store, not just in Singapore, in the whole of Southeast Asia. This unique retail environment, designed to mirror Puma’s brand essence of weaving sports into lifestyle, reflects Singapore’s vibrant heritage and Puma’s relentless energy.

PUMA chose the “LUMOS” LED display system, designed and developed by UK-based Esprit Digital. Together with Singaporean integration specialist PAVE, the two installed LUMOS throughout the flagship store. PUMA are the latest in a growing list of globally recognized retail brands to choose the LUMOS system, amongst them Adidas, Armani, Harvey Nichols, Virgin, and Westfield for their stores and screen networks.

“The Singapore Flagship project was a really important one for Puma, as it is our largest and highest profile location in SEA (Southeast Asia)," explained Colette Hilton, head of retail at PUMA UK/IE. "As part of the overall project, we decided to make digital signage an integral part of our marketing strategy, not only to communicate with customers and enhance their in-store experience, but also to attract passers-by into the store. LUMOS LEDs delivered on every level—they can be updated live, look stunning, and they create a real vibe.”

On entering the store, customers are transported into the very latest digital era with a striking double-sided 13x13-foot indoor LED mesh, brought to life by the main attraction on the back wall—a stunning 13x6-foot display, situated directly behind the Customer Service Counters and a three-sided 6.5x3-foot LED display pillar located just in front, creating a visual impact.

"The whole PUMA experience starts before the consumer even enters the store, with a massive 62.3x6.6-foot, 5,500-nit ‘See-Thru’ LUMOS LED facing the street," said James Wilder sales director at Esprit Digital. "This display blends seamlessly into the architecture of the building and grabs the customer’s attention from across the street, enticing them to cross over and explore the wonderful world of PUMA.

“The LUMOS ‘See-Thru’ LED is a unique product and the perfect solution for when a digital display is needed on a façade. As its name suggests, it is transparent and allows light into the store, but still has high resolution to display powerful imagery to all passers-by.”