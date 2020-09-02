An Encouraging Report from Charlottesville (Inside Higher Ed)

"Earlier this week, The Boy and I chatted on the phone for a bit. He’s in his second year on the premed track, so he’s taking organic chemistry, among other things. The course is taught in a remote live format over Zoom."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We've heard a lot about the struggles of remote learning during the pandemic, but this article shares a perspective on some of the unexpected upsides. For some students, there are Zoom-based features that are more useful than being in a physical classroom.