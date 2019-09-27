Amazon releases new Alexa API, simplifying custom voice commands (Education Dive)

"Education technology companies are now able to build their own custom voice commands for Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, to give students and their families instant access to important educational information, Amazon announced Wednesday."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new API dramatically streamlines the Alexa integration process so developers can tie tools right into an LMS. Now, students can get a quick picture of their academic process by asking Alexa to check their grades.